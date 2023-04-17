Ventura County shares tips to limit mosquito population during Mosquito Awareness Week

VENTURA, Calif. – Mosquito Awareness Week is Apr. 16-22 and this year's heavy rains have left an increased number of mosquito breeding sites.

In addition to native mosquito species, the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito species has become established and is spreading in multiple areas in Ventura County.

These small mosquitos are day-biting, can breed in as little as a teaspoon of water, and have evolved to survive in the local area.

The most effective means of controlling mosquitos is to prevent their eggs and larvae from developing in water. Mosquito eggs are often deposited just above the level of standing water and can remain viable for a year or longer.

The community can help by limiting the conditions that allow more mosquitos to develop by:

Maintain or drain your swimming pool and spa

Stock ornamental water features with mosquito-eating fish

Remove all objects in your yard or patio such as children’s toys, tires, bottles, and cans that may catch and hold water for more than a week

Cover yard drains with highly permeable irrigation cloth and clear outlets of debris to eliminate standing water

Remove saucers under potted plants or fill them with sand

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and other small containers weekly

Mosquito-proof your rain barrels with tightly fitting lids and cover all openings with two layers of tight mesh screen

Homeowners are also encouraged to adjust irrigation timers and watering practices to prevent excessive runoff and accumulation

You can check out Center for Disease Control mosquito bite prevention suggestions here.

The Environmental Health Division actively monitors and controls mosquitoes at approximately 1,800 mosquito breeding sources in Ventura County, but you can assist their efforts by reporting mosquito breeding locations at the Mosquito Hotline at 805-658-4310 or go to their website here.

Mosquito-eating fish are available for use in ornamental ponds and water features by calling 805-662-6582.

To report dead birds for West Nile Virus testing, contact the California Department of Public Health at 877-968-2473 or visit https://westnile.ca.gov.

For more information about what Ventura County is doing visit their vector control program webpage.