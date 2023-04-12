Cesar Chavez March will pass by his childhood home in La Colonia on Sunday

OXNARD, Calif-Many field workers had to work on Cesar Chavez Day on March 31, last month.

That's why they are holding a celebration this Sunday, April 16.

Organizers are inviting people to meet at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Oxnard at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m. they will march by Cesar Chavez' childhood home at 452 N. Garfield Avenue in La Colonia .

The march will end with a ceremony and food distribution between Noon and 2 p.m. on Carmalita Ct.

For more information contact Javier Gomez at 805-890-2193.