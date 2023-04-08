An 18-year-old was shot and killed by an Oxnard Police Officer Friday night

OXNARD, Calif. – An 18-year-old holding a knife was shot dead by an Oxnard Police Officer around 6 p.m. Friday night in the 2000 block of East Bard Road.

Oxnard Police Officers were called to the 2000 block of East Bard Road following a report of a person brandishing and threatening residents with a knife.

Once on scene, officers located the person, an 18-year-old man, inside of a green truck. The truck belonged to a resident that had not given the man permission to enter the vehicle police determined.

According to police, after five minutes of verbal commands to exit the vehicle, the man exited the truck and approached the four police officers and one patrol sergeant with a knife in his left hand.

As the man continued to approach officers, the patrol sergeant fired their taser which had minimal effect then another officer fired one "bean bag" round from a less lethal shotgun which caused the man to fall to the ground police detail.

When the man returned to his feet and was in close proximity to officers, one police officer fired their Department-issued handgun at the man who fell to the ground according to police.

Police explain that an ambulance was called and transported the man following life saving efforts to Ventura County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.

The police officer's body-worn cameras captured the incident and Oxnard Police Department will provide this footage in a Community Critical Incident Debriefing next week.

All involved officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation proceeds in accordance with standard protocol for police-involved shootings Oxnard Police Department explains.

Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident. Detectives are requesting that anyone with information or that witnessed the incident, contact Detective Chip Buttell at 805-385-7688 or via email at charles.buttell@oxnardpd.org.