Fatal single vehicle crash occurs on Highway 126 west of Ellsworth Barranca

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A solo vehicle crash west of Ellsworth Barranca on Highway 126 resulted in a single fatality the morning of Mar. 26.

Ventura Communications Center received a call around 7:37 a.m. of a single vehicle crash with a driver trapped inside their vehicle and in need of rescue.

First responders arrived and pronounced the 27-year-old male driver of the 2002 Saturn SL 1 dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Saturn was westbound on Highway 126 and for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Drugs nor alcohol are considered a factor at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol's Ventura office at 805-662-2640.