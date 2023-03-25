Short-barreled rifle, ammunition, and suspended license discovered following traffic stop in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – A driver with a suspended license and two prior felony convictions was stopped by officers with the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit and a search of the vehicle revealed a short-barreled rifle and a loaded magazine.

The traffic stop occurred in the 500 block of East Third Street on Mar. 24 around 6:02 p.m.

The drivers previous felony convictions for firearms violations and felony assault prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

According to Oxnard Police Department, the driver is a documented street gang member.

Anyone with information about this case or other criminal activity is asked to contact Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or you can remain anonymous by contacting the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.