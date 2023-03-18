Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
today at 4:17 pm
Published 4:56 pm

Oxnard man arrested for DUI and firearms violations

KEYT

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police officers arrested a 25-year-old Oxnard resident for driving under the influence of alcohol and firearms violations on Mar. 17 around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of Perkins Road and Clara Street.

Oxnard Police motor officers were conducting an enhanced DUI enforcement when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

While speaking with the driver, the officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test.

Following the sobriety test, the officer arrested the Oxnard man for driving under the influence. The driver admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle and police located a loaded weapon pictured below.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and courts
DUI Arrest
firearms arrest
KEYT
oxnard
ventura county
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content