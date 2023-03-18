Oxnard man arrested for DUI and firearms violations

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police officers arrested a 25-year-old Oxnard resident for driving under the influence of alcohol and firearms violations on Mar. 17 around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of Perkins Road and Clara Street.

Oxnard Police motor officers were conducting an enhanced DUI enforcement when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

While speaking with the driver, the officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test.

Following the sobriety test, the officer arrested the Oxnard man for driving under the influence. The driver admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle and police located a loaded weapon pictured below.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.