Crash on SR 126 results in one fatality and two injuries

VENTURA, Calif. – On Feb. 27 around 10:15 a.m. CHP's Ventura office received a call for a two car collision on State Route 126. CHP officers arrived to find two people, a trapped man and unresponsive woman, in a 2000 Mercury and a woman in a 2013 BMW all in need of medical attention.

The 64-year-old Palmdale resident that was trapped in the driver seat of the Mercury was freed and then transported to Ventura County Medical Center for major injuries. The 66-year-old female passenger, also of Palmdale, suffered fatal injuries due to the crash.

The 24-year-old driver of the BMW received medical attention on the scene and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for major injuries related to the crash.

The Mercury was traveling eastbound on SR 126 west of Cavin Road when, for unknown reasons, the Mercury entered the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the BMW.

No arrests were made and the involvement of alcohol or drugs is still unknown.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin. For more information, contact Ventura County Coroner's Office at 805-641-4400.

This incident is currently being investigated by the CHP Moorpark Office. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the investigating officer at 805-553-0800.