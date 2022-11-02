Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
New
Published 5:27 pm

Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach, voters will decide on Election Day

Voter will decide whether to rename Port Hueneme, Hueneme Beach on Tuesday

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Some voters in Ventura County will have a say on their city's name.

Port Hueneme could change its name to Hueneme Beach.

Grover Beach held a similar vote in 1992. That is when residents opted for the current name instead of "Grover City."

Supporters of Port Hueneme's name change have said their city is more than a port city and it will be good for business and tourism.

Opponents have said it will attract too many crowds and raise property values and taxes.

Voters will make their choice next Tuesday on Election Day.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content