Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach, voters will decide on Election Day

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Some voters in Ventura County will have a say on their city's name.

Port Hueneme could change its name to Hueneme Beach.

Grover Beach held a similar vote in 1992. That is when residents opted for the current name instead of "Grover City."

Supporters of Port Hueneme's name change have said their city is more than a port city and it will be good for business and tourism.

Opponents have said it will attract too many crowds and raise property values and taxes.

Voters will make their choice next Tuesday on Election Day.