Dia de Los Muertos altar honors late Supervisor Carmen Ramirez at Bell Arts Factory in Ventura

Dia de Los Muertos altar honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

VENTURA, Calif.-

Late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez is being remembered with a Dia de los Muertos altar.

Ramirez was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk in Oxnard in August.

Her altar is located at the Bell arts factory on Ventura Ave..

Her widower brought in some of the items she loved to place on the altar.

There are also other altars honoring the dead made by local artists.

The  display was open to the public on Wednesday night and will be open again on Friday night during Ventura's first Friday celebration.

Tracy Lehr

