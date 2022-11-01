Skip to Content
Historic district goes all out for Halloween

OXNARD, Calif.-The Henry T. Oxnard Historic District is known for its Christmas lights along the so-called Candy Cane Lane, but this year many homeowners went all out for Halloween, too.

There appears to be a friendly scary decorating competition along "G" and "F" streets so trick-or-treaters made sure to visit both streets.

Homeowners with Halloween lights welcomed hundreds of kids dressed in creative costumes.

Many of them spent hundreds of dollars to stock up on candy to meet the demand.

