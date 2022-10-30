Saint Paul Baptist Church hosts pink balloon release and makes donation to breast cancer foundation

OXNARD, Calif.-One of Oxnard's oldest churches celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a balloon release and donation.

Members of Saint Paul Baptist Church on Statham Blvd. released dozens of pink balloons after their Sunday service.

Rev. Edward L. Cryer reminded people they have now, but not necessarily tomorrow.

He also asked Sylvia Rosolek of the Ribbons for Life Breast Cancer Foundation to talk about the all- volunteer program that helps women going through cancer.

The Church presented the organization with a $1,000 donation.

Pastor Cryer said, "I was thinking about the ladies that we have here in our church that are breast cancer survivors and I wanted to think of something that could really commemorate and celebrate their survivor-hood."

Everyone received a helium filled balloon as they left the church.

They posed for a group photo and then counting down to the release.

The pink balloons floated away toward the blue sky.

Cryer called the view "outstanding."

Ribbons for Life volunteers including Beverly Schaefer said they hope the balloon release will remind women to pick up the phone and make their mammogram appointment.

For more information visit RibbonsVentura.org.