St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest

VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday.

Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago.

Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate costume with a peg leg and wore matching costumes.

Other winners included a lifeguard dog, a Starbucks barista dog, a skuba diver dog and a dog dressed as "Erin Barkovich."

Dozens of dogs took part in the fun while a large crowd cheered them on.

The winners won gift cards and dog bones and treats.