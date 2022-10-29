Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
October 29, 2022 11:54 pm
Published 9:34 pm

St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest

St. Bernard pirate and cancer survivor wins Howl-o-Ween contest in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday.

Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago.

Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate costume with a peg leg and wore matching costumes.

Other winners included a lifeguard dog, a Starbucks barista dog, a skuba diver dog and a dog dressed as "Erin Barkovich."

Dozens of dogs took part in the fun while a large crowd cheered them on.

The winners won gift cards and dog bones and treats.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content