Ventura man found guilty in hate crime stabbing

VENTURA, Calif. — A Ventura man was found guilty of a hate crime stabbing that occurred at a convenience store last year in May, according to District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

The stabbing happened when Tyler Clark, 34, began saying racial slurs towards an African American man inside of a Ventura convenience store, which led to a fight outside.

Nasarenko says that is when Clark pulled out his knife and stabbed the victim.

He was later arrested by the Ventura Police Department.

Clark was found guilty on several charges, which included assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor count of a hate crime threat, and obstructing a peace officer.

“The verdict shows violence motivated by hate and bias against fellow members of our community will not be tolerated,” said Deputy District Attorney Hayley Moyer.

The 34-year-old's sentencing is scheduled for December 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

The defendant is currently in custody pending and could potentially face 16 years in prison.