Wind helps make 2022 Caregivers Sailathon a success near the Ventura Pier

VENTURA, Calif.-More than a dozen sailors took part in the 2022 Caregivers Sailathon on Sunday.

They sailed a triangular course off the coast near the Ventura Pier.

For every lap crews earned donations for caregivers.

Caregiver Bob Shirley sailed onboard the Ahu Ning again this year and said they usually sails more than six laps depending on the wind.

Caregivers provide free assistance to elders including neighbors and parents.

An after party took place at the MadeWest taproom on the pier and MadeWest donated 25 percent of its proceeds to Caregivers before 2 p.m.

It's not too late to pledge.

For more information visit www.vccaregivers.org or call (805)658-8530

