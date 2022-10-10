Camper vehicle catches fire, backs up traffic along southbound Highway 101 in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – A camper vehicle caught fire on the righthand shoulder of southbound Highway 101 in Ventura on Monday afternoon, causing major traffic delays along the highway.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Monday along southbound Highway 101 at Highway 33 just north of Emma Wood Beach in Ventura, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Nearby vegetation began catching fire, and smoke impacting the highway stopped traffic, the CHP said.

The driver reported to the CHP that he pulled over after noticing that the tires of the camper he was trailing were on fire. He separated his truck from the camper, and the camper became fully engulfed in the flames, the CHP told News Channel 3-12.

The driver attempted to douse the flames with his fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful, the CHP said.

Two of the southbound lanes were closed, but the middle lane reopened shortly after 3 p.m. while the right lane remained partially closed as of 4:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries or additional vehicles involved.