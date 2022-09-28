Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 10:43 am

Oxnard man dies after being hit by train Tuesday evening

OXNARD, Calif. – A 68-year-old Oxnard man died after being hit by a train in Oxnard on Tuesday evening, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Oxnard Fire personnel, emergency medical services personnel, and police officers responded to reports of an Amtrak train versus pedestrian accident around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Oxnard Boulevard and Wagon Wheel Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a train was traveling southbound when it hit a pedestrian who was on the tracks, according to police Commander Rocky Marquez.

It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the train tracks, Marquez said, adding that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content