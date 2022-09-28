Oxnard man dies after being hit by train Tuesday evening

OXNARD, Calif. – A 68-year-old Oxnard man died after being hit by a train in Oxnard on Tuesday evening, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Oxnard Fire personnel, emergency medical services personnel, and police officers responded to reports of an Amtrak train versus pedestrian accident around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Oxnard Boulevard and Wagon Wheel Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a train was traveling southbound when it hit a pedestrian who was on the tracks, according to police Commander Rocky Marquez.

It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the train tracks, Marquez said, adding that he was pronounced dead on the scene.