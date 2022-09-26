Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
today at 12:21 am
Published 12:19 am

National Drive Electric Week coincides with rising gas prices in California

Ventura Harbor EV Showcase attracts people interested in saving on gas

VENTURA, Calif.-National Drive Electric Week events are attracting people upset for rising fuel prices in California.

People who own electric cars showed them off at the Ventura Harbor EV Showcase on Sunday.

They had plenty of kinds of EVs on display, but only a couple of nearby charging stations.

Other events coming up include the Ventura County Government Center EV Ride and Drive on Tuesday and the Oxnard Farmer's Market EV Show on Thursday.

SLO Farmers' Market Electrify Your Life Showcase will also be held on Thursday.

And Santa Maria Downtown Fridays EV Showcase will follow on Sept. 30.

SLO EV Ride and Drive is slated for Oct. 1.

There are also online events and webinars.

For more information visit https://driveelectricweek.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Skip to content