One dog suffered in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening

VENTURA, Calif. – One dog suffered in a residential fire that broke out in the kitchen of a Ventura home on Monday evening, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

Fire teams responded to the 300 block of Court Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night for reports of smoke and flames inside a single-family home, said Battalion Chief Tony Hill. Arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house and made access to the structure.

Crews found the seat of the fire in the kitchen and began to extinguish the flames while searching the house for any potential victims.

While no victims were found, teams removed two dogs from the smoke-charged structure. One of the dogs was declared dead, and the second was returned to its owners with no injuries, Hill said.

Teams were able to extinguish the fire roughly 20 minutes after the initial call was received, he added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.