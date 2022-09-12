Ventura Fire Foundation, City Honor Guard host 9/11 memorial climb

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Fire Foundation and the Ventura City Honor Guard hosted a 9/11 memorial climb on the tragedy's 21st anniversary on Sunday.

The memorial climb honored the 343 New York firefighters killed going into the World Trade Center to save lives on that fateful day.

The climbers in Ventura did 11 laps up and down 12 flights of stairs at a hotel overlooking the ocean in Crowne Plaza.

Half of the registration fees raised from the climb are going to the Matt Clappsaddle Fund, named after a Ventura firefighter/paramedic who died suddenly in Hawaii in August while celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary