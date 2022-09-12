Skip to Content
Ventura County
By ,
New
Published 10:57 am

Ventura Fire Foundation, City Honor Guard host 9/11 memorial climb

Courtesy / Joe Booth

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Fire Foundation and the Ventura City Honor Guard hosted a 9/11 memorial climb on the tragedy's 21st anniversary on Sunday.

The memorial climb honored the 343 New York firefighters killed going into the World Trade Center to save lives on that fateful day.

The climbers in Ventura did 11 laps up and down 12 flights of stairs at a hotel overlooking the ocean in Crowne Plaza.

Half of the registration fees raised from the climb are going to the Matt Clappsaddle Fund, named after a Ventura firefighter/paramedic who died suddenly in Hawaii in August while celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
ventura
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content