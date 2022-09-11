Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
September 11, 2022 9:35 pm
Published 9:16 pm

“El Bracero-A Mariachi Opera” takes the stage on Saturday

"El Bracero" rehearsals underway

OXNARD, Calif.-Performers will be honoring migrant fieldworkers and essential workers when they perform "El Bracero-A Mariachi Opera" on Saturday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

The ÁNIMO Theatre Company is in rehearsals for the show to be held on Sept. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m.

The one-act show fuses mariachimusic, ballet folklorico, and “opera” together.

The show highlights the challenges and injustices workers faced in bracero camps of the 1950s.

“El Bracero” written by Rosalinda Alexander Verde is a cultural and educational experience that teaches an often overlooked part of history.  

Director and producer Miquel Orozxo said, “‘El Bracero’ poignantly expresses the struggles encountered by fieldworkers to the audiences and honors their great contributions to the U.S.”

The Mariachi music in “El Bracero” includes performances by Mariachi Águilas de J. Carlos Ozuna and up and coming opera singer, Estefani Lopez, along with special guests from the Inlakech Cultural Center.

For tickets visit www.animotheatre.org or stop by BGs Café, and Amri Café in Oxnard, CA.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content