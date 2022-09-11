“El Bracero-A Mariachi Opera” takes the stage on Saturday

OXNARD, Calif.-Performers will be honoring migrant fieldworkers and essential workers when they perform "El Bracero-A Mariachi Opera" on Saturday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

The ÁNIMO Theatre Company is in rehearsals for the show to be held on Sept. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m.

The one-act show fuses mariachimusic, ballet folklorico, and “opera” together.

The show highlights the challenges and injustices workers faced in bracero camps of the 1950s.

“El Bracero” written by Rosalinda Alexander Verde is a cultural and educational experience that teaches an often overlooked part of history.

Director and producer Miquel Orozxo said, “‘El Bracero’ poignantly expresses the struggles encountered by fieldworkers to the audiences and honors their great contributions to the U.S.”

The Mariachi music in “El Bracero” includes performances by Mariachi Águilas de J. Carlos Ozuna and up and coming opera singer, Estefani Lopez, along with special guests from the Inlakech Cultural Center.

For tickets visit www.animotheatre.org or stop by BGs Café, and Amri Café in Oxnard, CA.