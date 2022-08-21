Skip to Content
Ventura County
Oxnard man arrested for possession of firearm

OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Police Department responded to a call about a 27-year-old man in possession of a firearm near the 600 block of south A Street.

Officers arrived to the scene, located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of south Oxnard Boulevard.

Guillermo Vazquez was found in possession of a loaded P80 firearm with a high capacity magazine.

There was another person in the vehicle, but was let go at the scene.

Vasquez admitted to possessing the firearm and was arrested for multiple firearms violations.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website.

