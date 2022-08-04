Skip to Content
Ventura County Fair opened Wednesday night

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Fair kicked off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Wednesday after two years of COVID-19 cancellations and impacts.

People seemed eager to try the fair food including giant funnel cakes, and had a chance to check out the rides and games and exhibits.

Fairgoers get to enjoy the ocean air with the event being held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The fair runs through Aug. 14, and there are free shuttles that will help people save on parking.

