Person rescued from being trapped in large manufacturing machine in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Fire Department crews rescued a person who was trapped in a section of a large piece of machinery at a manufacturing plant on Monday morning, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 6200 block of Ventura Road just before 8 a.m. on Monday for reports of a person being trapped in a large machine at a manufacturing plant, according to Battalion Chief Luis Manzano.

Crews arrived within minutes and found a large piece of manufacturing equipment with a victim trapped inside a section of the machine, Manzano said.

Fire personnel secured the power sources to the machine and searched the area for any additional victims.

Once no additional victims were found, firefighters began a "rapid and systematic assessment" of the machinery to extricate and evaluate the victim, Manzano said.

The victim was extricated with the help of two regional Urban Search and Rescue teams who utilized special tools, equipment, and techniques.

After the victim was extricated, crews secured all openings to the machine to prevent any further injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The Incident Commander worked with the owner of the building/business and other supportive resources to determine the final disposition of the machinery, Manzano said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.