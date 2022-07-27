Victim transported to hospital after stabbing in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – A man was transported to the hospital after he was stabbed several times in his upper body and face in Ventura early Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers received reports of a stabbing victim on the 3000 block of Market Street around 3:30 a.m., according to the police department.

Investigation found that the victim was riding his bike on a path that connects Harbor Boulevard and Ardundell Avenue when two suspects approached him from the opposite direction.

An "altercation occurred" and the victim was stabbed multiple times in his face and body, the police department said, adding that he rode his bike to Market Street and then called police and fire.

He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police Department by calling 805-650-8010.