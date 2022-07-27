Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 11:36 am

Victim transported to hospital after stabbing in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – A man was transported to the hospital after he was stabbed several times in his upper body and face in Ventura early Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers received reports of a stabbing victim on the 3000 block of Market Street around 3:30 a.m., according to the police department.

Investigation found that the victim was riding his bike on a path that connects Harbor Boulevard and Ardundell Avenue when two suspects approached him from the opposite direction.

An "altercation occurred" and the victim was stabbed multiple times in his face and body, the police department said, adding that he rode his bike to Market Street and then called police and fire.

He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police Department by calling 805-650-8010.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content