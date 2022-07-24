Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 5:24 pm

Ventura County Fair entries pour in

Fair entries keep volunteers busy at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-The 145th Ventura County Fair begins August 3, 2022 and volunteers spent the weekend getting ready for it.

They accepted entries into all kinds of contests including photography, canned goods and needlepoint.

The entries will be on display near the carnival and exhibits.

There was pent up demand to enter the fair following two years of pandemic cancellations.

It's often called "A Country Fair with Ocean Air" due to its proximity to the beach at the fairgrounds along 10 W. Harbor Blvd.

For more information visit www.VenturaCountyFair.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content