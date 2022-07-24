Ventura County Fair entries pour in

VENTURA, Calif.-The 145th Ventura County Fair begins August 3, 2022 and volunteers spent the weekend getting ready for it.

They accepted entries into all kinds of contests including photography, canned goods and needlepoint.

The entries will be on display near the carnival and exhibits.

There was pent up demand to enter the fair following two years of pandemic cancellations.

It's often called "A Country Fair with Ocean Air" due to its proximity to the beach at the fairgrounds along 10 W. Harbor Blvd.

For more information visit www.VenturaCountyFair.org.