Oxnard Police looking for a missing 13-year-old girl

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department is asking the public's assistance looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who reportedly left her Oxnard home after a fight with her parents on Wednesday.

Maria Castro Rodriguez left her home on the 700 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard on Wednesday after a "verbal dispute" with her parents, according to Sgt. Scott Aaron.

Her mother reported her missing on Thursday around 3 p.m.

Police learned that Rodriguez was staying with friends that live in the Southwinds neighborhood days before she left her home, Aaron said.

A neighbor saw her get into a four-door gray Honda driven by an "unknown male." The car was last seen westbound on Cuesta Del Mar Drive.

Rodriguez is described as 5'1'' tall and 90 pounds. She has a birthmark on her forehead over her left eye. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, red shorts, and blue sandals when she left her home.

If anyone sees Rodriguez, they are encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police dispatch center at 805-385-7740.