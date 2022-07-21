Oxnard man arrested for child exploitation material

OXNARD, Calif. – An Oxnard man was arrested on Thursday morning after a seven-month-long investigation into his possession and distribution of child material, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The department's Family Protection Unit served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Northport Lane in Oxnard around 8 a.m.

During the investigation and search of electronic devices at the home, a suspect was identified and arrested for one count of possession/control of matter depicting sexual conduct of a person under the age of 18, one count of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, and one count of bringing obscene matter into or distributing within the state.

He was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility with a bail set at $50,000.