Driver dead after crashing into tree in Ventura Thursday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – A driver was declared dead at the scene of an accident after crashing into a tree on Thursday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department.

At around 7:15 a.m., investigators believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed on Harbor Boulevard and swerved to avoid hitting a car in front of their car, the police department said.

During this action, the car lost control and crashed into the tree, fatally injuring the driver.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there was nothing found at the scene that would indicate the driver was impaired, according to the police department.

The driver's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Mercado at 805-339-4306.