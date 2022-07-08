Over 1,800 items still needed on final day of Ventura County’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ online school supply drive

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On the final day of Ventura County's 'Stuff the Bus' online school supplies drive, United Way has already collected 68% of the school supplies needed to give to children in need.

The nonprofit organization has been collecting school supplies to fill backpacks for homeless or at-need children since June 9, but is hoping people can donate the over 1,800 items that are still needed by Friday – the final day of the online Roonga school supplies drive.

"You can help pave the path to academic success for a child from a homeless family," Ventura County United Way officials said.

"Your support not only provides essential school supplies – studies show that it also promotes learning, building self-esteem, and helps ensure that our youth stay in school."

Some of the items that are still needed include pencils, markers, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, scissors, and rulers.

Click here to donate online.

United Way's on-site school supply collection drive ends July 21.

For more information, click here.