Over 1,800 items still needed on final day of Ventura County’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ online school supply drive
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On the final day of Ventura County's 'Stuff the Bus' online school supplies drive, United Way has already collected 68% of the school supplies needed to give to children in need.
The nonprofit organization has been collecting school supplies to fill backpacks for homeless or at-need children since June 9, but is hoping people can donate the over 1,800 items that are still needed by Friday – the final day of the online Roonga school supplies drive.
"You can help pave the path to academic success for a child from a homeless family," Ventura County United Way officials said.
"Your support not only provides essential school supplies – studies show that it also promotes learning, building self-esteem, and helps ensure that our youth stay in school."
Some of the items that are still needed include pencils, markers, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, scissors, and rulers.
United Way's on-site school supply collection drive ends July 21.
