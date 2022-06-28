One man dies from shooting, another with stab wounds after altercation in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – An altercation in Oxnard on Monday evening resulted in one man dead from a gunshot wound and another man with multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers received a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso on the 1800 block of Arcadia Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, said Sgt. Edgar Fernandez.

When officers arrived on the scene, the 37-year-old victim had already been transported to St. John Medical Center by private vehicle, Fernandez said, adding that he was later taken to Ventura County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of his family.

Then, a second male victim was transported to the county medical center for several stab wounds in his upper torso.

Fernandez said that the stabbing had taken place during the same altercation on Arcadia Street.

The second victim's injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, he added.

While detectives are still investigating, it is believed that the stabbing victim was inside his home when the 37-year-old gunshot victim entered the house. The altercation began, resulting in one man being stabbed and the other victim being shot, Fernandez said.

Both men are believed to have known each other, and the nature of the dispute is under investigation.

The city of Oxnard is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for committing murders in the city of Oxnard. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ken Tougas at 805-200-5669.

Anyone who may have video recordings or photos of the incident can upload their media directly by clicking here. Community members can upload their files anonymously.