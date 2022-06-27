Back-to-back rallies offer different takes on recent SCOTUS abortion decision

VENTURA, Calif.-Sometimes there are opposing rallies over abortion laws, but that wasn't the case in Ventura on Friday evening after the United States Supreme Court released a decision that puts an end to Roe. V. Wade and the constitutional right to abortions in the United States.

The legalization of the abortion now depends on states.

About two dozen people held large banners celebrating the decision outside the Ventura County Government Center on Friday evening.

They cheered as people passing by honked horns.

They left before a much larger group arrived.

By 6 .m. about 300 people opposed to the decision stood on the busy corner in front of the Government Center.

At least one of them dressed like a character out of Margaret Atwood's famous book The Handmaid's Tale.

Elected officials including Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez and California Assemblymember Steve Bennett spoke up against the ruling and suggested people use by their voice by voting.