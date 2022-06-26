“Linked Lives” author researched transgender trailblazer Lucy Hicks

OXNARD, Calif.-A recent NewsChannel report on transgender trailblazer Lucy Hicks of Oxnard caught the attention of a local author.

Camarillo writer Sandie Moore said she spent years going to the library looking at microfiche to research Lucy Hicks.

She also traveled to courthouses and out of the area to track down records.

At one point Moore put her research on a shelf, but in 2021 during COVID she published a book entitled "Linked Lives," based on Hick's true story.

"There's a lot of information about Lucy in the book and it has an interesting twist that no one anticipates and that was fun figuring that out ,so that people will be shocked at the end," said Moore.

Moore will be at a book signing at the Oxnard Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Readers can find her book on Amazon where they may also read her positive reviews.