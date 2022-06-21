Ventura Fire Department announces new fire marshal

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Fire Department has selected a new fire marshal after a "highly competitive," open recruitment process.

Brett Reed was chosen as the new fire marshal for the city fire department and will be overseeing community risk reduction programs in the department's Fire Prevention division, according to the department.

“Brett is a lifelong student of fire prevention, risk reduction, and leadership,” said Fire Chief David Endaya. “He has a proven track record of developing, implementing, and leading progressive change and holds himself and those around him to the highest standards.”

Reed has a background in risk reduction and has completed State Fire Inspector Training, National Fire Academy fire inspection principles, and cause determination courses, among others.

He is certified as an International Code Council Inspector and Plans Examiner, according to the department.

Reed previously served as a fire prevention specialist and the fire prevention supervisor with the department and has also worked in Mono County as a firefighter, fire engineer, emergency medical technician, inspector, and hazardous materials specialist.

“I am incredibly excited to continue my service to Ventura as the fire marshal,” Reed said. “It’s an honor to serve a city that I love, and in a role that is vital to ensuring community safety. I look forward to continuing to provide the preventative, high-quality service to our community members.”