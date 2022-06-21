Oxnard offers $25,000 for information about Sunday double homicide

OXNARD, Calif. – The city of Oxnard is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a double homicide at the train tracks early Sunday morning, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers received reports of "a male and female bleeding and non-responsive" at the Oxnard Transportation Center around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Edgar Fernandez.

Responding officers arrived in less than a minute and found that the two victims – Nicole Albillar, 34 of Oxnard, and William Tenner, 57 of Oxnard – had been shot multiple times and we were declared dead at the scene despite emergency medical services' response.

The two were found on the train platform just north of the transportation center, an area that is not visible from the street and is secluded along the train tracks, Fernandez said.

Investigators were able to determine that the homicide took place around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday. There were no inbound trains at that time, and the earliest train was scheduled to arrive hours later at 7:55 a.m., according to Fernandez.

Train services were stopped for multiple hours while investigators searched the crime scene for evidence. Fernandez said that the police department did not receive any calls of shots being fired at the time of the incident and that the victims were found by the transportation center's security staff just after they arrived to work.

Investigators will continue to canvass the area over the next few days to search for any witnesses, evidence, or information and message boards will be placed around the transportation center encouraging any passerby to contact the police with information, Fernandez said.

Anyone with any information or who may have heard or seen anything is encouraged to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645.

Anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or any part of the incident can upload the media directly to investigators by clicking here. The submissions will immediately be logged into the police department's digital evidence system, contact information is not stored, and community members can remain anonymous by choosing to upload their files without providing contact information.

