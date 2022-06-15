Ventura Police Department releases website with details on cold cases

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department unveiled a webpage that consists of having basic information on unsolved cases.

The department mentioned that the webpage provides short summaries of over 25 cold cases from 1970 to 2018. Some of those cases include homicides, missing persons, and unidentified deceased individuals.

“We have a commitment to the victims of these crimes; their families have waited a long time for

answers and by sharing information, this brings a little hope,” said Major Crimes Detective

Sergeant Bill Dolan.

Officials say that the webpage will be updated routinely as soon as more details become available on the case.

The Ventura Police Department's focus is to bring justice to the victims and their families, regardless of the timing from the incident, officials said.

The webpage can be found at www.CityofVentura.ca.gov/ColdCases.