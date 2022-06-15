Man dies after being ejected from his car near Mugu Rock Tuesday evening

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – One man died after being ejected from his car in an accident where his vehicle crashed into the Mugu Rock mountainside and caught on fire on Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car was traveling southbound on Highway 1 at an undetermined speed around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the CHP.

"For unknown reasons," the car failed to make a turn in the road, causing it to travel onto a dirt shoulder and collide with the Mugu Rock mountainside, the CHP said.

Investigation revealed that the impact cause the car to "vault several feet" into the air and onto the mountainside before rolling down the mountainside, landing on its wheels, and catching on fire, according to the CHP.

The driver, an adult male, was ejected and landed on the dirt shoulder where he sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions for about 30 minutes while crews extinguished the vehicle flames.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the case, and the incident is under investigation by the CHP.

The name of the victim was withheld pending next of kin notification.