Narcotics investigation into drug house leads to three arrests

OXNARD, Calif. - A month-long investigation of a home on the 4300 block of Terrace Avenue culminated in a drug bust involving multiple agencies, including SWAT Officers.

Complaints began pouring in to the Oxnard Police Department at the beginning of May when residents in the area noticed people coming and going from the home at all hours.

On Wednesday, June 1, officers had reason to stop a car that had just left the Terrace Avenue home. Three people were detained including a man police identified as Jed Malmquist. Police say the 49-year-old Oxnard resident was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and cash. He was arrested and now faces a slew of other drug-related charges.

Officers then went to serve a search warrant at the house, however, the people inside refused to open the door or come out.

Police say SWAT Officers eventually used a flash-bang device; 11 people walked out of the house. One man, Camilo Zamora, was found hiding in the rafters of the garage. Police said the 63-year-old resident had a felony warrant for violating parole and was arrested.

A person by the name of Tiffany Reeves was identified by police as the primary resident and arrested for "maintaining a drug house." This is Reeves' third felony drug-related arrest in the past year.

The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the public help and released the following information: