Ventura man arrested for inappropriately grabbing young girl

VENTURA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Ventura man was arrested last week after he approached a young girl and grabbed her inappropriately when she tried to leave, according to the Ventura Police Department.

On Friday, May 20, the 14-year-old girl was walking home from school when the suspect approached her and tried to talk to her, said Watch Commander Rick Murray, adding that when the girl tried to avoid the suspect and disengage from the conversation, he grabbed her on the buttocks.

The girl fled from the area and notified her parents when she got home.

Her father returned to the location where the suspect approached his daughter, confronted him, and called the police. However, the suspect had fled before officers could arrive, Murray said.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit identified the 26-year-old man as the suspect and located him at his house.

He was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail on the felony charge of lewd act with a child.

The police department said that there may be additional victims, and anyone who has had contact with the suspect is encouraged to call the Ventura Police at 805-650-8010.