Vehicle vs. pedestrian in Camarillo on Friday leaves one dead

CAMARILLO, Calif. – One person died after a vehicle versus pedestrian car accident in Camarillo on Friday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The car hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Los Posas Road and Temple Avenue in Camarillo just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Senior Deputy Luke Riordan.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Riordan said.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Riordan at 805-388-5146.