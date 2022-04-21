Missing person in Ventura County found to be suspect in homicide

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A man who was reported missing in Ventura County was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered that he was the suspect in a homicide, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were "actively" searching for the man, who was reported as a mission person at-risk due to mental health issues, said Cpt. Cameron Henderson.

Then, the office received a report of a family disturbance in the area around the 500 block of Main Street in Piru.

Deputies responded and learned that a fight between the missing man and another man ended in a homicide, Henderson said.

The missing person who turned out to be the suspect in a homicide fled the scene before officers were able to respond.

Deputies later found the suspect in the area and he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the victim's name was not immediately available.