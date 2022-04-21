CalTrans to install southbound bypass lane on Highway 101 in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – CalTrans is set to begin installing a southbound bypass lane on Highway 101 near Mussel Shores in Ventura that will extend more than five miles to Faria Beach.

It is part of a $48 million project to repair the highway.

The purpose of this portion of the project is to complete pavement improvements on the right two lanes and shoulder of southbound Highway 101 from Mussel Shores to Faria Beach – a 4.3-mile stretch, according to CalTrans District 7 spokesman Jim Medina.

The bypass lane will cross over the median to the left northbound lane and will be protected by k-rails to avoid northbound traffic, Medina said.

There will be no exits available in the corridor from Friday through January 2023 while the configuration remains in place, and drivers can expect delays on the freeway, he added.

The southbound left lane will remain open on the coastal side, with access to the off- and on-ramps at Seacliff. The ramp closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 27 and 28.

Medina noted that the two right northbound lanes will remain open from Faria Beach to Mussel Shores and reminded drivers that the speed limit is reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone – where fines double for violations.

Once all the work is completed on the southbound lanes, a similar bypass lane will be installed for an additional nine months on the two right northbound lanes, Medina said.

While the construction is going on, residents and businesses near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations, and dust from the construction, he added.