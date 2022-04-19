Ventura Police Department adopts first therapy comfort dog

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department recently adopted Asher, a one-year-old black Cavadoodle, to serve as the department's first therapy comfort dog.

The department adopted Asher in order to improve the physical, social, and emotional well-being of officers, staff, and community members in crisis and after trauma, according to Emily Graves, community outreach specialist for the department.

“When first responders are equipped to deal with adverse reactions to stress, they are better prepared to handle situations fairly, calmly, respectfully, and empathetically,” said Police Chief Darin Schindler.

“I am excited to add Asher to our dedicated team of public servants to help enhance the health and wellness of our employees and residents.”

Asher's responsibilities as a therapy police dog include easing tension and lowering post-incident stress and anxiety levels for employees, soothing victims and witnesses of other crimes, and providing support to people who were impacted by traumatic events, Graves said.

“Asher has a calm temperament, is hypoallergenic, and does not shed, making him the perfect pup to assist anyone,” said Roger Wang, Asher’s handler. “I am grateful to be part of a program meant to bring comfort and relief to so many in need.”

Asher will be on-call 24/7, but he will go home with his handler and serve as a family dog when he is not on the job, Graves said.

He was donated to the department by VIP Dog Teams, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving people's health through promoting the human-animal bond that leads to healing.