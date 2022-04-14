Ventura County District Attorney charges man accused of Monday shooting of three people

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that it has filed charges against a transient man who is accused of shooting three people outside of a local business on Monday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Glandros June, 26, was arrested in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.

He is accused of open firing at a tattoo parlor on the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura following an altercation inside the store. Three people were shot, and two of them were critically injured, police said at the time.

After his arrest, Ventura Police discovered that June was already out on bail for possession of an unlawful weapon while out on bail, and out on an additional bail for assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm

June is charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person, on top of the special allegations for use of a firearm, inflicting great bodily injury, and committing a crime while out on bail on two separate pending felony cases.

He pled not guilty to all of the charges and the allegations. He remains in custody without bail. and will appear in court for bail review on April 18.