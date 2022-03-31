City of Oxnard offering reward for information about deadly shooting

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department is asking the public for help with any information regarding a shooting during a party at a vacant Goodwill Store in mid-March that left one person dead, and the city is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

On March 12, a party took place inside a vacant Goodwill located at 3075 Saviers Rd. in Oxnard, and officers were dispatched to the location around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Sgt. Edgar Fernandez.

Adrian Sandoval, 21 of Oxnard, was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Fernandez said.

While investigators have been "diligently working" on this case, there is more work to be accomplished, Fernandez said.

The city is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for the shooting.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was at the party, and encourage anyone with information to call Detective Justin Songer at 805-385-7680.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have recorded or photographed all or part of the incident to upload their media to the police department's digital evidence system. Click here for the link to the digital evidence system.

Contact information for the submissions is not collected, and community members can remain anonymous.