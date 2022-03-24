Ventura CHP Sergeant Russell Regan receives medal of valor for heroic actions during Route 91 Music Festival shooting

VENTURA, Calif. – A retired Ventura California Highway Patrol sergeant was honored with a medal of valor this month for his heroic actions assisting people during the 2017 Route 91 Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas, despite being off duty at the time.

A single gunman open-fired into a crowd of more than 22,000 people at the music festival in October 2017, killing 58 people and injuring more than 700.

CHP Sgt. Russell Regan was at the concert off-duty with friends when they realized shots were being fired, and used his training and experience to recognize that the festival quickly turned into an active shooter scene, said Vince Rangel, spokesman for the CHP.

Regan's first instinct was to locate the shooter and stop the threat, and he separated from his wife and friends to move through the crowd toward the gunfire, Rangel said.

After multiple bursts of gunfire, Rangel said that it became clear that the shooter was firing from an elevated platform and that Regan could see and hear the rounds hitting the pavement near him.

"Realizing he would be unable to contact and stop the shooter, he switched his focus to directing people toward exits and away from the danger," Rangel continued.

Regan encountered several severely-injured people during the incident, and even stopped to save some of the victims.

"Even though rounds were striking the pavement around him, Russ stopped to help. Russ knelt next to the woman and searched for a pulse," Rangel said.

Regan was unable to find a pulse, and determined that she was mortally wounded from the gunshots.

"Russ told the distraught man she was deceased. The man’s shock and anguish prevented him from saving his own life, and he remained by the woman’s side. Russ pleaded with the man to leave her and save himself by running away," Rangel said.

"Russ’ calm reasoning likely saved the man from being another victim that evening."

Regan continued to help people by instructing them how to control bleeding, providing chest compressions, bandaging wounds, and using tables and chairs to transport people who were unable to walk.

Regan remained on scene well after the shooting subsided, and worked with other officers to search for remaining victims.

He was able to reunite with his wife and his friends after multiple hours.

Regan spent 27 years in law enforcement before retiring in November 2021.