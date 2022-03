VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – One person was found dead near Highway 101 in Ventura on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the fatality did not appear to be linked to a car accident.

To get to the individual, CHP said it shut down the northbound 101 in Ventura near Sanjon Road around 12:50 p.m.

The lanes were reopened around 1:35 p.m.

The identity of the person and cause of death has not yet been released.