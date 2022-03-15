Morning burglary of Ventura business leads to arrest

VENTURA, Calif. – After a half-hour confrontation, the Ventura Police Department arrested a woman for burglarizing a local business on Tuesday morning.

When an employee of the business, located on the 2600 block of N. Ventura Avenue, arrived to work around 7:45 a.m., they discovered that it was being burglarized, according to Assistant Chief David Dickey.

The suspect, a 38-year-old transient woman, initially walked out of the business, but then went back inside the building.

The employee called 9-1-1, and arriving officers made verbal contact with the woman while she was still inside the business.

"She was uncooperative, non-responsive, and refused to surrender," Dickey said.

After about 30 minutes of talking to the woman in attempts to have her surrender, officers entered the business and were able to take her into custody, he added.

Investigation found that the woman broke into the business overnight, ransacked multiple areas, and stole various items.

She was arrested for the felony charge of commercial burglary and the misdemeanor charges of delaying and obstructing officers and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Dickey.