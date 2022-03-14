Ventura County Public Health reports 376 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in one week

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Department of Public Health reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths over the week ending Monday.

The people who died were between the ages of 49 and 95, according to the department.

There were 25 people hospitalized for the virus on Monday, including six in intensive-care units.

Just over 76% of all eligible county residents were considered fully vaccinated against the virus as of Monday.