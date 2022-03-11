Santa Barbara registered nurse arrested in Oxnard for sexually assaulting patient

OXNARD, Calif. – A Santa Barbara resident who works as a registered nurse at a hospital in Oxnard was arrested on Friday afternoon for sexually assaulting one of his patients in the emergency room, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Graham Fusch, 37, works in the emergency room at Saint John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, and was arrested by investigators from Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit around 3 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was a patient in the emergency room, and during her visit Fusch allegedly "digitally penetrated" her and asker her to perform oral sex on him, said Sgt. Scott Aaron.

Investigators determined that there was enough probable cause to arrest Fusch and he was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility with a $100,000 bail.

The Oxnard Police Department believes that there could be other victims that have not reported similar incidents to the police. Anyone with information regarding the case or any similar incidents involving Fusch are encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Adair at 805-385-7663.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department's website: www.oxnardpd.org, and clicking on 'Report Suspicious Activity.'