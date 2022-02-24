Police arrest man for Church burglaries

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said deputies made a warrant arrest on Tuesday in relation to an investigation of recent Church burglaries.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies pulled over a suspicious car near Lotus Avenue and Ferndale Place on Tuesday, and the driver was identified to have a local misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Deputies arrested the driver and parked his car in the area.

Investigators had been looking into two Church burglaries that took place since January, and the suspect they determined responsible for the burglaries was the man arrested on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said that on Jan. 17, 2022, a suspect forced entry into Redeemer Lutheran Church and entered the nursery, Sunday School and the Assembly Hall and stole a variety of property.

On Feb. 4, 2022, the sheriff's office said the suspect entered Emmanuel Presbyterian Church and stole sound equipment. A bounce house was stolen from each location.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, detectives contacted the owner of the house near the suspect's parked car and found stolen property from both churches, including both bounce houses.

Detectives took photos of all the property at the house, according to the sheriff's office.

Police returned the recovered property to both churches, and, from the photos detectives took, a representative identified more stolen property from two other unreported burglaries.

Evidence was found linking the suspect to the burglaries, and he was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for his misdemeanor warrant and five counts of burglary.

The suspect is being held with $40,000 bail.